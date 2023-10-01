Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A moist tropical airmass will bring scattered showers during the next several afternoons. Temperatures will continue warm for the season. A cold front moving south into our moist airmass will bring widespread rain with some heavy amounts late Thursday into early Friday. Cooler air will follow.
