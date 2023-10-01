Shop Local
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A moist tropical airmass will bring scattered showers during the next several afternoons. Temperatures will continue warm for the season. A cold front moving south into our moist airmass will bring widespread rain with some heavy amounts late Thursday into early Friday. Cooler air will follow.

Summer day, then shower chances this weekend persisting through next week.
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Sunshine Friday, Then Shower Chances During Weekend
Above normal temperatures
Above normal temperatures