Three injured in central Laredo shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured following a shooting in central Laredo Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at 717 E. Travis Street. just before 10 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, three victims were injured and taken to area hospitals.

No word on if any suspects at the moment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

