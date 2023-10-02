Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Border Patrol agents arrest member of prison gang

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents captured four undocumented immigrants crossing into the country illegally.

One of the people taken in was Antonio Villanueva-Acuna who is a member of a prison gang.

He has previous arrest warrants for multiple felonies, which include possession of firearm, aggravated assault, DWI, and deportations.

He’s being processed and charged with re-entry into the United States.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

Latest News

TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for pedestrians during the evening hours
TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for pedestrians during the evening hours
Farias Elementary gives thanks to custodians on National Custodial Recognition Day
Farias Elementary gives thanks to custodians on National Custodial Recognition Day
How to check your voting status in time for upcoming November election
Clean Air Laredo: Ethylene Oxide Discussion
RGISC invites Laredo community to upcoming Ethylene Oxide discussion