Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to wrong label, undeclared peanuts

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due to an undeclared peanut ingredient.

The recall states 960 units of “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” were mislabeled with a label as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake,” a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient. There is also not a peanut allergen warning on the label.

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package. According to an investigation, the problem was caused during the labeling and packaging stage of the cake.

Currently, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection with this mislabel.

Any consumers who have concerns about illness or injury associated with the product should contact a physician immediately.

Walmart says it has blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David’s Cookies and Walmart.

Consumers who have purchased the cake should return it to the location of purchase for a full refund.

