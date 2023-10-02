Shop Local
City Council to discuss grant funds for Laredo Airport Terminal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet Monday night for their regularly scheduled meeting which will take place at the Laredo Public Library while city hall chambers undergoes renovations.

On Monday the council will discuss entering into a contract with the Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The item calls for amending the budget, allowing two million dollars in funding and resources and adding a licensed professional counselor, two case workers, and a health educator for the health department’s drug court program.

The funding will cover the current cost through 2028.

The council will also discuss a grant of more than five million dollars for the 2024 airport operations budget towards the terminal building with a local match of nearly $300,000.

Councilmembers will also discuss a lease agreement with the Holding Institute for some city-owned property in the 1500 block of Washington Street to serve as an overnight shelter for designated individuals.

Those items and more will be discussed at during Monday’s city council meeting.

