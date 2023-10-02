Congressman Cuellar weighs in on migrants crossing into Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, TX (KGNS) - Large groups of migrants mostly from Venezuela continue to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico Border asking for asylum.

Video showed Venezuelan migrants making their way across the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass where they await processing.

Large numbers of migrants have been crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Drone video captured migrants crossing, sometimes dozens at a time and many with small children.

Once on U.S. Soil, they turn themselves into border officials for processing.

Congressman Henry Cuellar explains what needs to be done to fix the problem.

“What we see right now is a problem in the sense, you got large numbers of people coming from Venezuela, and other places that we cannot deport back. They know we cannot deport them back, so that’s why they’re coming in large numbers, that’s why the criminal organizations are promoting ‘hey, come over, you’re going to get over here.” Said Cuellar.

“Border Patrol right now has 23,000 in custody. That’s overloaded, so if you come in, you have a seven-percent chance that you’re going to be held, and you got a 93% you’re going to be released, so it’s a good deal for them to come in. The only way we can make this stop is that we do what President Obama and Trump did in 2015 and 2019, get Mexico and the other countries to do a lot more. If you look at what happened during the surge under President Obama, what we saw that was just simply that Mexico put the national guard and their military to stop people and the same thing in 2019.”

Hundreds of migrants who were stranded on a cargo train in Mexico were evacuated by police.

The freight train they were traveling on top of abruptly stopped amid the ongoing suspension of dozens of northbound trains over fears around migrant safety.

Roughly 60 northbound cargo trains run by Mexico’s Ferromex were stopped last week after about half a dozen migrants suffered death or injury.

The company later said it restarted some routes where there was no known quote “Heightened risk.”

