Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Encinal officials to meet following city shutdown due to budget approval failure

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - The future of Encinal’s city government remains in limbo.

Encinal leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s budget after council did not approve it before the state-mandated deadline.

As of Sunday, municipal operations including the police department have been suspended.

This unprecedented move stems from a lack of quorum at the City of Encinal’s recent meeting.

On Friday, Encinal Mayor Esmeralda Arce expressed regrets for any inconvenience to the community via social media.

In the meantime, La Salle County entities including the sheriff’s office have stepped in to offer assistance.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Encinal City Hall.

Community members are encouraged to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

Latest News

11 people killed, 60 injured after church roof collapse in Tamaulipas
11 people killed, 60 injured after church roof collapse in Tamaulipas
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Government shutdown averted: Webb County Party Chairs highlight key issues
Government shutdown averted: Webb County Party Chairs highlight key issues
Government shutdown averted: Webb County Party Chairs highlight key issues