Encinal officials to meet following city shutdown due to budget approval failure

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - The future of Encinal’s city government remains in limbo.

Encinal leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s budget after council did not approve it before the state-mandated deadline.

As of Sunday, municipal operations including the police department have been suspended.

This unprecedented move stems from a lack of quorum at the City of Encinal’s recent meeting.

On Friday, Encinal Mayor Esmeralda Arce expressed regrets for any inconvenience to the community via social media.

In the meantime, La Salle County entities including the sheriff’s office have stepped in to offer assistance.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Encinal City Hall.

Community members are encouraged to attend.

