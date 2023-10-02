Farias Elementary gives thanks to custodians on National Custodial Recognition Day

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo I.S.D. elementary school is saying thank you to those who help keep their campus tidy throughout the school year.

On Monday Farias Elementary recognized National Custodial Recognition Day.

Administrators presented some tokens of appreciation and reminded the staff and student body that these employees are meant to be appreciated for allowing the school to operate on a daily basis.

Not only do they help keep the campus clean, but they also keep it safe, especially during a post-pandemic world.

“We’re very thankful for everything they do for us. They are the first ones to get here, making sure all the students are safe, and staff is ready, and the campus is ready for learning every day, so we’re very thankful for all the work that they do for everybody here on campus,” said Assistant Principal Grizelda Sandoval.

The custodian team was given breakfast from some of the grade levels as a way of saying “Thank you”, with a special meal set for Friday.

