How to check your voting status in time for upcoming November election

You can check your voting status or find where you can register to vote in the links found here.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the November election fast approaching, it’s crucial to make sure your voice is heard.

Registering to vote is a straightforward process, and we’re here to guide you through it.

As long as you’re eligible, you can register to vote in your county of residence and participate in local, state, and federal elections.

The deadline for the November 7th election is next Tuesday, October 10th.

To check your voter registration status, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s ‘Am I registered?’ portal.

If you have any specific questions, you can reach out to your county voter registrar.

Webb County residents can follow this link for more information on how to register to vote.

Webb County Elections Office information:

Address: 1110 Washington St #103, Laredo, TX 78040

Phone: (956) 523-4050

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo Fire Department hosting "Put Out Hunger Food Drive" through October 20
Laredo Fire Department hosting "Put Out Hunger Food Drive" through October 20
Farias Elementary gives thanks to custodians on National Custodial Recognition Day
Encinal officials to meet following city shutdown due to budget approval failure
TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for pedestrians during the evening hours
