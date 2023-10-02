Laredo Chamber of Commerce under new leadership

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now under new leadership.

Monica Martinez was named the new executive director and Adrian Zapata took over as president.

Both hope to continue improving the city’s growth for local businesses.

Zapata said his one priority is attracting more health care businesses, especially with Laredo’s designation of a medically under-served community.

“I’m really excited about our health care community. We’ve heard the statistics out there before, we know we’re an underserved city. We know that we don’t have everything that we need for in terms of health care here in Laredo,” said Zapata. “I believe in the private sector should lead the way. I believe the private sector should lead the way. In everything that is done, in everything that we do. I think the health care community gives us an opportunity to get everybody in the same room and develop a plan. Okay? What are we going to do, to go from 31% uninsured in the city, to 20-something percent uninsured. So we need to continue to do that.”

Right now, the chamber is approaching 700 members.

