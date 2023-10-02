National Night Out to take place on Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lareodans are invited to a family outing that will showcase all the different branches of law enforcement in the community.

The Laredo Police Department will hold its National Night Out this Tuesday at the Sames Auto Arena at 5 p.m.

Community members will be able to take part in various activities while also getting acquainted with various law enforcement entities.

The event is free and open to the public.

