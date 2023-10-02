Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

National Night Out to take place on Tuesday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lareodans are invited to a family outing that will showcase all the different branches of law enforcement in the community.

The Laredo Police Department will hold its National Night Out this Tuesday at the Sames Auto Arena at 5 p.m.

Community members will be able to take part in various activities while also getting acquainted with various law enforcement entities.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

Latest News

Noon newscast recording
City Council to discuss grant funds for Laredo Airport Terminal
Laredo International Airport sees a boost in air travelers
City Council to discuss grant funds for Laredo Airport Terminal
UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day
UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day
6a newscast recording
Congressman Cuellar weighs in on migrants crossing into Eagle Pass