Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

RGISC invites Laredo community to upcoming Ethylene Oxide discussion

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those interested in voicing their thoughts on Ethylene Oxide and the emissions coming from a sterilization plant in north Laredo are invited to an upcoming meeting.

The Rio Grande International Study Center, known as RGISC, will be hosting the event that’ll take place at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center this Wednesday, October 4th.

Residents wanting to speak on the Ethylene Oxide emissions being released by Midwest Sterilization are encouraged to attend.

Sheila Serna, from RGISC, says the public’s feedback will help the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) better understand the impact this air pollutant has on our community.

She says, “Midwest is trying to renew their permit with the state and we just want TCEQ to see how many people in Laredo are actually concerned about this facility and this permit renewal only comes around every ten years. So if we do not take action now, we are going to wait another ten years for this permit to be edited, basically.”

This community meeting will be held at the Barbara Fasken Community Center at 6 p.m.

The event it’s free to the public.

TCEQ will also be hosting a town hall meeting on October 17th at TAMIU-- this will also be about Midwest’s permit renewal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

Latest News

Register to vote for the November elections
Clean Air Laredo: Ethylene Oxide Discussion
RGISC invites community to discussion about ethylene Oxide
11 people killed, 60 injured after church roof collapse in Tamaulipas
11 people killed, 60 injured after church roof collapse in Tamaulipas
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Government shutdown averted: Webb County Party Chairs highlight key issues