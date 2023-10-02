RGISC invites Laredo community to upcoming Ethylene Oxide discussion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those interested in voicing their thoughts on Ethylene Oxide and the emissions coming from a sterilization plant in north Laredo are invited to an upcoming meeting.

The Rio Grande International Study Center, known as RGISC, will be hosting the event that’ll take place at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center this Wednesday, October 4th.

Residents wanting to speak on the Ethylene Oxide emissions being released by Midwest Sterilization are encouraged to attend.

Sheila Serna, from RGISC, says the public’s feedback will help the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) better understand the impact this air pollutant has on our community.

She says, “Midwest is trying to renew their permit with the state and we just want TCEQ to see how many people in Laredo are actually concerned about this facility and this permit renewal only comes around every ten years. So if we do not take action now, we are going to wait another ten years for this permit to be edited, basically.”

This community meeting will be held at the Barbara Fasken Community Center at 6 p.m.

The event it’s free to the public.

TCEQ will also be hosting a town hall meeting on October 17th at TAMIU-- this will also be about Midwest’s permit renewal.

