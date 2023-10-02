Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.

Latest News

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day
UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day
Federal report urges law enforcement to reduce high-speed chases. Reporter Andy Pierrotti and...
High-Speed Stakes
Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency