TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for pedestrians during the evening hours

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we enter the autumn and winter seasons, the days will start to get shorter, giving us less daylight.

With less daylight, the Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads, especially during the evening hours.

According to TxDOT, last year there were more than 800 deaths and 1,500 injuries across the state as a result of auto-pedestrian accidents.

In Laredo, the department saw 50 related accidents that resulted in the death of three people along with 10 people with serious injuries.

TxDOT encourages pedestrians to watch where they are going and advises drivers to keep their eyes on the roads.

TxDOT is also urging drivers to be careful when they turn onto streets and follow all traffic signals.

“One is too many and everybody must play their part especially drivers to avoid being distracted. Wear reflective clothing is a plus for everybody,” said Raul Leal with TxDOT. “We think lots of times people do not think about the driver and what they see, they just think on what they are going to wear, but they need to wear extremely reflective clothing at all time, especially as it gets dark.”

TxDOT also recommends drivers remain vigilant when they turn onto streets and for pedestrians to follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.