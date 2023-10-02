UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Bullying Prevention Month, a local school district wants to promote the importance of solidarity by holding a Unity Day.

Unity Day is observed every third Wednesday during the month of October to prevent bullying and inform students that the district is available for help.

Each campus will be taking part in various anti-bullying activities while wearing the color orange.

There will also be a bullying prevention proclamation happening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The school district and several agencies will be taking part in the proclamation ceremony to take a stand against bullying in the community.

Unity Day will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.