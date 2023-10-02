Shop Local
UISD aims to put prevent bullying with Unity Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Bullying Prevention Month, a local school district wants to promote the importance of solidarity by holding a Unity Day.

Unity Day is observed every third Wednesday during the month of October to prevent bullying and inform students that the district is available for help.

Each campus will be taking part in various anti-bullying activities while wearing the color orange.

There will also be a bullying prevention proclamation happening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The school district and several agencies will be taking part in the proclamation ceremony to take a stand against bullying in the community.

Unity Day will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

