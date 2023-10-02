Webb County proclaims National 4-H Week

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Webb Country Commissioners proclaimed this week as National 4-H Week.

Four-H clubs are the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 350,000 youth participating in 4-H chapters throughout Texas each year.

The clubs welcome kids and teens ages 5 to 18 who compete in hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

“”4-H we do leadership, we do anything you can think about,” said Webb County Extension Agent Hector Soto. “We do youth development here in Webb our strongest area is livestock projects so that’s what we are big in but we are starting to implement other activities as well.”

Four-H stands for head, heart, hands, and health.

Currently, the Webb County 4-H Club is recruiting.

For more information, call 956-523-5290.

