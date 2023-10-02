Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County proclaims National 4-H Week

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Webb Country Commissioners proclaimed this week as National 4-H Week.

Four-H clubs are the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 350,000 youth participating in 4-H chapters throughout Texas each year.

The clubs welcome kids and teens ages 5 to 18 who compete in hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

“”4-H we do leadership, we do anything you can think about,” said Webb County Extension Agent Hector Soto. “We do youth development here in Webb our strongest area is livestock projects so that’s what we are big in but we are starting to implement other activities as well.”

Four-H stands for head, heart, hands, and health.

Currently, the Webb County 4-H Club is recruiting.

For more information, call 956-523-5290.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Widespread Rain Late Week.
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Webb County proclaims National 4-H Week
10p newscast recording
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Laredo Chamber of Commerce under new leadership
Laredo Chamber of Commerce under new leadership
6a newscast recording
Laredo Chamber of Commerce under new leadership