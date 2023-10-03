Shop Local
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is killed after a shooting in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at 2:47 a.m. at the 2300 block of E. Stewart.

According to Laredo Police, the victim has been identified as Michael Torres, age 19.

Laredo Police are investigating it as the city’s fifth homicide.

