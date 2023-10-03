Congressman Cuellar shares details of carjacking near D.C. residence

WASHINGTON. D.C. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke to KGNS News about Monday night’s carjacking.

The congressman said it happened as he was returning from the capitol.

Cuellar said he parked his car outside his D.C. residence less than a mile away when three individuals ran to his car as he was getting out.

Congressman Cuellar said one individual to his left had a gun, the other to his right had a gun and a third person ran behind him; however, he isn’t sure if that individual was armed.

The congressman thinks he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I think it was random. They were three young punks with guns. They looked young,” said Congressman Cuellar. “They had ski masks on them, but their voices, I could see a little bit of their face through their ski masks. They sounded like three young guys. You give them guns and they act really tough.”

Cuellar said law enforcement was able to recover his car and phone within two hours.

DC Metropolitan Police say they are still looking for three suspects in the carjacking but no arrests have been made at this time.

