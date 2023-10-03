Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed men in Washington D.C.

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by three armed attackers but was unharmed, the Texas Democrat’s office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement Monday night saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar’s vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday’s carjacking was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the day of Craig’s attack.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
oys hamilton
KGNS On Your Side: Laredo Housing Finance Corp. takes over Hamilton Senior Residence
File photo: Encinal
Update: Encinal fails to pass budget; what’s next for the city?
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed men in Washington D.C.
Laredoans react to government shutdown
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Tropical Air, Generous Rain Late Week, Cool Air Follows
TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for pedestrians during the evening hours