Dia de los Muertos celebration will have pozole cooking contest, 5k Glow Run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A special holiday, widely celebrated in Mexico and honored by many Laredo families, is set to take place in the next few weeks.

To celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, District 6 Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is inviting the public to a fun-filled evening with a few surprises.

Dr. King explained how the idea got started, some of the day’s events, how great his mother-in-law’s pozole is, and a few more details you won’t want to miss.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at North Central Park from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As part of the festivities, there will be food, a catrina dress-up contest, and informational booths.

Some main features of the event include a pozole cooking contest and a 5k glow run later in the evening.

For all the chefs out there, tune in to see how you can enter the pozole contest and put your recipe to the test.

