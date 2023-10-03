Hot, Then Rain, Cooler Thursday Night/Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front form the Great Plains will reach our moist airmass by late Thursday. We will have hot humid weather into Thursday, followed by widespread generous showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. Cooler air from the Great Plains will follow beginning Friday. Moist air lifting above the cooler air may hold temperatures in the 70′s Saturday and Sunday with partly to mainly cloudy skies.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.