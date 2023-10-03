Shop Local
Hot, Then Rain, Cooler Thursday Night/Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front form the Great Plains will reach our moist airmass by late Thursday. We will have hot humid weather into Thursday, followed by widespread generous showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. Cooler air from the Great Plains will follow beginning Friday. Moist air lifting above the cooler air may hold temperatures in the 70′s Saturday and Sunday with partly to mainly cloudy skies.

Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
City of Encinal fails to reach agreement on budget approval amid shutdown

Warm temperatures
