KGNS and United Way to hold 5K Run

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station is inviting the public to strap on their best pair of running shoes for a good cause!

Next Saturday, Oct. 14, KGNS is partnering with United Way for its annual 5K Star Run and Walk.

The event will take place at the grounds of the Laredo College main campus.

Registration will be from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. with the run starting at 8 a.m.

There is a $25 fee to register for the event, but the proceeds will go to United Way of Laredo.

If you would like to register for the event, click here.

