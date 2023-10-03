La Salle County steps in to aid Encinal amid city operations suspension

ENCINAL, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Encinal, home to over 500 residents, has found itself in a state of operational limbo since Monday night, October 2, when the fiscal year budget for the next year failed to pass during a special city council meeting that lasted just a few minutes.

The aftermath of the budget’s failure has left residents with numerous unanswered questions about the future of their essential services and community operations.

On Monday, September 28, the City Council convened for a crucial vote on the fiscal budget for the upcoming year. However, the meeting ended without the budget being approved due to the inability to meet quorum requirements. This unexpected turn of events has led to the suspension of all city operations for three days now.

The City of Encinal took to social media to inform its residents that the suspension of all city operations was a direct result of the budget’s failure.

In response to the budget crisis, KGNS reached out to Encinal Council Member Donald Roath, who stated that with the budget not passing, the city would revert back to its previous fiscal year budget. KGNS has also reached out to the Texas Municipal League offices to confirm this information but is still awaiting a response.

Amid the suspension of city services, La Salle County has stepped in to assist Encinal during this challenging period. The county sheriff’s office is patrolling the area, and emergency medical services (EMS) remain available to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Leodoro Martinez III, La Salle County Judge, expressed his concern for the community’s health and sanitation during this time, stating, “The main concern is health and sanitation of the community, and we are going to do as much as we can with limited resources on what we can do.”

La Salle County is also assisting with garbage collection temporarily, as the situation unfolds. Judge Martinez added, “Hopefully we can come to a mutual agreement. The county will do whatever it can to provide services at this point. Like I said, we can only do so much for so long. Hopefully, the council can come to a resolution as soon as possible.”

La Salle County Commissioner for Precinct 2, which includes Encinal, emphasized the importance of addressing trash collection concerns within the town. He hopes to work collaboratively with the county commissioners and the judge to continue providing assistance to the people of Encinal during this challenging time.

KGNS made an effort to obtain a statement from the City of Encinal regarding the situation and its plans moving forward. In response, the city stated, “The Mayor, City Council, and the administration are seeking a way to resolve the budget issue as quickly as possible.” However, the exact timeline for resolving the situation remains unclear.

