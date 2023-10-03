Shop Local
Laredo Police invite families to National Night Out

File photo: National Night Out
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo and surrounding communities are invited to meet the men and women who serve and protect our community during the annual National Night out event.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers will be available to meet and greet the public.

The event is hosted by the Laredo Police Department and will include plenty of food, and activities for all families to enjoy!

National Night Out is held every year as a way for law enforcement officers to hear directly from community members about issues they see in their neighborhoods as well as the city.

The event is free and open to the public.

