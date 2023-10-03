Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle in central Laredo.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at around 8:20 a.m.

Police say the body was found inside a vehicle near the 3600 block of Cedar Avenue.

The man’s identity or age has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

