Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle in central Laredo.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at around 8:20 a.m.

Police say the body was found inside a vehicle near the 3600 block of Cedar Avenue.

The man’s identity or age has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

