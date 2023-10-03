Miguel Angel Tuñon Trial: Day 2

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The trial of Miguel Angel Tuñon, the man accused of sexually abusing a child, entered its second day.

Yesterday afternoon, opening statements in the case against Miguel Tuñon began. As part of yesterday’s presentation, prosecutors also shared Tuñon’s interrogation video to the jury.

This morning, Investigator Victor Barrosso resumed his testimony on the stand.

Tuñon’s attorney began questioning Barrosso’s detention of his client and some of the investigator’s methods. When asked about a porn DVD in Tuñon’s possession that had been entered into evidence yesterday, the investigator testified that it was legal for Tuñon to have.

Investigator Barrosso also confirmed that Tuñon did not confess any wrongdoing at any time during his detention.

Then, state prosecutors asked the investigator to explain his duties as Tuñon was being questioned under his supervision. Inv. Barrosso explained that the defendant was not handcuffed and went on to testify that food and medication were given to the defendant when it was requested.

During the defense’s turn, they asked the investigator to explain the handcuff process. Inv. Barrosso says it can be uncomfortable and that they made the arrest on October 18th, 2019. As part of the investigation, they spoke with Tuñon’s wife at the time a few days later on October 21st, 2019.

Inv. Barrosso said that’s when she informed them that she secretly wanted to file for divorce.

At around 9:25 a.m., Inv. Barrosso was dismissed and Inv. Rolando Perez, a digital forensic examiner, took the stand. After going through his background and expertise, Inv. Perez says that he viewed the report extracted from Tuñon’s phone.

Then, the state prosecutor displayed the forensic examination report, which had been generated from October 31st to December 2nd. Inv. Perez went on to say that he found “evidence of interest” and showed a picture of a Sony VAIO, which was a computer owned by the defendant.

Investigator Perez then showed evidence of access to a porn website that included references to graphic searches of an incestual nature.

Tuñon tried to clean his computer back in 2014 and many of the pornographic records shown from Tuñon’s computer were of the “father-daughter” type, Inv. Perez testified.

The digital forensic examiner wrapped up his testimony with more iPhone evidence and websites that Tuñon frequented before being dismissed at around 10:10 a.m.

After a half-hour break, Tuñon’s ex-wife took the stand. Tuñon’s ex-wife began her testimony by explaining her relationship with the defendant, including when they first met.

She told the jury that she had met Miguel in Mexico around 1994 or 1995 and had married in 1996 and was pregnant with one of their daughters.

The ex-wife testified that at the beginning of their relationship, the defendant was ‘charming’ and would make her feel ‘nice’. After a while, she says that changed.

Tuñon had started to become very aggressive with her daughters, and he told her that he was the man of the house. She testified that he wasn’t as kind to one daughter as he was to the other.

One day, she says that Tuñon took one daughter to Victoria’s Secret and bought her a bra which she had found odd.

Then, she testified that when one daughter went to high school, Tuñon tried to buy better stuff for her--including what she described as ‘provocative lingerie’. The ex-wife said she thought she should be the one to buy underwear, but Tuñon insisted that it was normal for him to be the one buying it.

When the eldest entered high school, Tuñon’s ex-wife said that Tuñon told her he was ‘overprotective’ of the daughter because that daughter was ‘weaker’ than the other one. She testified that Tuñon would even get upset with her and told her that she was a bad mother. She called Tuñon’s behavior ‘controlling’ at that moment in time.

Tuñon’s ex-wife provided details about her intimate relationship with the defendant before the prosecution moved over to an incident when her eldest daughter reported an incident involving sexual abuse on Good Friday, back in 2019.

She testified that she was in shock when she first heard about the abuse. She testified she had a feeling, but she denied it at first. However, when the daughter told her about it her mind ‘started to clear up’. She testified that she was still married to Tuñon when she found out her daughter was being abused, but asked for a divorce after the police arrested him.

Notable moments throughout the ex-wife’s testimony include times when she said Tuñon told her incest was a normal thing and said that he would ‘always’ see her daughters naked. She also testified that he would be scantily clad in front of the kids very often, using only underwear and sometimes wearing a rob without any clothing.

When the defense took over questioning, they began to ask Tuñon’s ex-wife if she remembered when Miguel was arrested and her marriage in general. Defense attorneys went on to ask the ex-wife if she is getting a pension from the defendant, which she acknowledges she is for $300 a month.

At around 12:39 p.m., the jury was recessed for lunch.

After the break, Tuñon’s ex-wife resumed her testimony and told jurors that her marriage with Tuñon left her emotionally scarred.

She says she had to seek emotional and psychological support.

Once Tuñon’s wife was done with her testimony, one of Tuñon’s alleged victims — who is being called “Grace” for purposes of this trial — took the stand.

“Grace” told jurors about her relationship with Tuñon, where she questioned Tuñon’s behavior towards another alleged victim.

“Grace” also testified about inappropriate physical experiences she had with Tuñon.

Jessica Ortiz, a professional therapist told jurors how she helped the abused family member, who for purposes of this trial is known as “Jane”.

