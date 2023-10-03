Shop Local
NeighborWorks Laredo hosting survey for west Laredo residents
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A survey by a Laredo nonprofit is seeking to find what could be improved in west Laredo.

NeighborWorks Laredo is inviting the communities around Martin High School to give their input on the things that concern them and what could be better.

Some portions of the survey include feedback on the status of the roads and safety conditions in the area.

The hope is that it could lead to future projects that would benefit residents sooner rather than later.

”It mainly is to inform the community, or help out the community later on, to possible grants to improve their households. This is just the beginning. We don’t know what’s out there but this would help us start applying for possible grants,” said NeighborWorks counselor Claudia Rueles.

The nonprofit hopes to have all survey responses in by Thursday, October 5.

For more information on the survey click here.

