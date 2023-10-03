Shop Local
Woman puts up ‘Skaylor Swift’ Halloween display

By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Zionsville, PA. (KGNS) - It may be the Halloween season, but there’s no bad blood on a decoration display in Zionsville, Pennsylvania.

Michal Owens created, ‘Skaylor Swift’ as well as her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swifties were able to immediately recognize the blonde hair that creates the popstars trademark bangs as well as the blue dress to go along with Swift’s release of her newly re-recorded album “1989″ later this month.

The records are color coded and 1989 is the blue album.

