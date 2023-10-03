Shop Local
Zapata Hawks tip drill interception tops weeks six of high school football

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - It’s another chance to crown our top play from the previous weekend in high school football in our King of the Mountain voting.

For week six we head over to Zapata and this tip drill interception from the Hawks in their dominating win over Hidalgo.

It looked like the Pirates would cut into the home teams lead deep in the red zone but this pass tossed to the end zone tipped by Brandon Fuentes and then corralled by Danny Ramos would give the momentum back to Zapata on their way to a 56 to 14 win.

The question is that play better than our two-time defending champion from LBJ

Back in week four it was Ivan Gonzalez with the heads up play to keep rolling over the defender for what would be the game’s only touchdown.

The choice is now up to the viewers, head over to the KGNS Sports Facebook or X to find the link to the poll.

Voting will be up until Wednesday evening with the winner announced later that night in the 10 p.m. sportscast.

