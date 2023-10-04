Councilmember proposes project to reduce accidents near Three Points Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in one Laredo neighborhood are growing furious following ongoing issues of people driving recklessly near the Three Points Park.

While residents say this has been an ongoing issue for several months, change is coming in hopes of preventing a tragedy from occurring.

KGNS News spoke to residents who live near the area of Cortez Street and North Jarvis Avenue.

Many say that high speed has resulted in crashes at different intersections.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilwomen Daisy Campos Rodriguez requested speed humps to be placed near Three Points Park and Suzie Street.

“It’s a concern of residents in the area when cars are passing by super-fast. They don’t respect stop signs or they have a stop sign every three blocks. This makes it impossible for the residents to be outside and feel safe around there,” said Campos Rodriguez.

The Laredo Police Department is reporting 11 incidents in that area, all from speeding.

This includes car crashes and hit and run accidents.

“It’s a process when it comes to residents calling and saying we need speed humps. I say that at least there is a park around or a school around and that it qualifies. It’s a process where it goes through the traffic department, from there they go to see if it qualifies or not but I’m very concerned when it comes to parks and school and churches that’s when I push through, and it becomes official,” said Campos-Rodriguez.

It is still unclear when the speed humps will be installed in the neighborhood.

For now, people who live in the area can only hope that this does reduce the number of accidents reported near their homes.

Campos Rodriguez stated that speed humps are necessary for residents living in high-speed areas.

The most recent reduction barriers in her district in Santa Rita.

