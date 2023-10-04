Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
Congressman Cuellar confident that deal will pass despite changes
Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed men in Washington D.C.
City of Encinal fails to reach agreement on budget approval amid shutdown
City of Encinal fails to reach agreement on budget approval amid shutdown

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Then Rain, Cooler Thursday Night/Friday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
La Salle County steps in to aid Encinal amid city operations suspension
La Salle County steps in to aid Encinal amid city operations suspension
La Salle County steps in to aid Encinal amid city operations suspension
La Salle County steps in to aid Encinal amid city operations suspension
Congressman Cuellar shares details of carjacking near D.C. residence