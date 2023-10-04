Laredo Magistrate Judge faces Senate panel in confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, October 4, Magistrate Judge John Kazen of Laredo, Texas faced a panel of lawmakers during his confirmation hearing for the U.S. Southern District of Texas Court at the U.S. Capitol.

Nominated by President Biden, Judge Kazen’s hearing provided an opportunity for lawmakers to inquire about Judge Kazen’s qualifications and judicial philosophy. Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, introduced Judge Kazen to the Senate Judiciary Committee during the hearing, where he was joined by four other nominees.

Notably, Judge Kazen’s late father, George P. Kazen, was a senior federal judge who also served as a district court judge in the Southern District of Texas.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled another nomination hearing for next Wednesday, October 11, at 5 p.m., where additional nominees will be considered for various federal positions.

