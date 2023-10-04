Laredo Marathon will be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon

Shop Local
Laredo Marathon will be a Boston Marathon qualifier(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Runners from Laredo and surrounding areas will have a chance to qualify for the Boston Marathon in this first time event for the Gateway City.

The Laredo Marathon will take place on November 5, 2023.

The race will start at Uni-Trade Stadium and finish at the Outlet The Shoppes at Laredo.

For more information or to register visit click here.

