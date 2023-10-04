Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo mayor reflects on NY’s Mayoral Summit on Fentanyl

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is wrapping up a visit to New York City as part of an effort to fight the fentanyl crisis.

Dr. Trevino was invited by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to attend the mayoral summit on fentanyl.

The purpose of the two-day event was to discuss how the fentanyl crisis is impacting communities all across the country.

Participants also had the opportunity to contribute possible solutions in working sessions.

The mayor said that Laredo fits into being part of the solution.

Mayor Dr. Trevino says, “First we need to do work binational with the Mexican government to see if they can slow down the import of the raw materials to make the fentanyl. We have to make sure we do a better job at our port of entry, that we can detect it more, and have the availability to stop it here. As it is, 90% of all the fentanyl that comes into the United States passes through the ports of entry and Laredo is the number one port of entry, so what does that tell you? That we need to do a better job.”

Also part of the mayor’s presentation was the Laredo Fire Department’s Opioid Response Team Initiative, which started in 2022.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney, charges dismissed
Congressman Cuellar confident that deal will pass despite changes
Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed men in Washington D.C.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Laredo police brew community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Laredo police brew community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Laredo police brew community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Laredo police brew community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Laredo Magistrate Judge faces Senate panel in confirmation hearing
Laredo Magistrate Judge faces Senate panel in confirmation hearing
Laredo Magistrate Judge faces Senate panel in confirmation hearing
Laredo Magistrate Judge faces Senate panel in confirmation hearing