Laredo mayor reflects on NY’s Mayoral Summit on Fentanyl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is wrapping up a visit to New York City as part of an effort to fight the fentanyl crisis.

Dr. Trevino was invited by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to attend the mayoral summit on fentanyl.

The purpose of the two-day event was to discuss how the fentanyl crisis is impacting communities all across the country.

Participants also had the opportunity to contribute possible solutions in working sessions.

The mayor said that Laredo fits into being part of the solution.

Mayor Dr. Trevino says, “First we need to do work binational with the Mexican government to see if they can slow down the import of the raw materials to make the fentanyl. We have to make sure we do a better job at our port of entry, that we can detect it more, and have the availability to stop it here. As it is, 90% of all the fentanyl that comes into the United States passes through the ports of entry and Laredo is the number one port of entry, so what does that tell you? That we need to do a better job.”

Also part of the mayor’s presentation was the Laredo Fire Department’s Opioid Response Team Initiative, which started in 2022.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.