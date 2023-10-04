Laredo police investigate suspected overdose death inside van

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing new information on a case regarding a man found dead inside a vehicle in central Laredo.

According to police, the deceased individual has been identified as a 33-year-old male, though further details surrounding his identity have not been released. Initial assessments suggest a potential overdose as the cause of death, but the final verdict awaits confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday, October 3, Laredo Police responded to a call received around 8 a.m., reporting an unresponsive man in a van at the 3600 block of Cedar Avenue.

Officer Jose Espinoza, in a statement regarding the incident, relayed the unfolding events. “When officers arrived, they located a male individual slumped over in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Paramedics responded to the scene and, in fact, did confirm that this person did not have any signs of life,” explained Officer Espinoza. “They did have to break a window in order to get to the victim, and inside the vehicle was a canine who was recovered by animal control.”

Police say it is not known how long the vehicle was parked at the location.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.