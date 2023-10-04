Shop Local
Laredoans take part in National Night Out event

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a family affair as hundreds of people headed out to the National Night Out event.

Attendees got a chance to meet the men and women who serve and protect our community.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers were present at the Sames Auto Arena to mingle with the public.

The annual event, which was held by the Laredo Police Department including food, and activities for families to enjoy.

“Where law enforcement comes together we have local federal and state agencies that come together showcasing their equipment and this event gives us an opportunity to showcase and engage with the community in a non-emergency situation,” said Jose Espinoza.

National Night Out happens every year.

Police say that next year they plan to take to the streets of Laredo.

