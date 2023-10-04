Pet of the Week: Olaf

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services wants you to let it go and go into the unknown of pet ownership with Olaf!

Olaf is a five-year-old lab-mix who is already spayed and neutered.

Just like the movie Frozen, Olaf is friendly, and loves to play in the sun as well as the cooler temperatures, just not too cold.

He is one of over 300 dogs who is looking for a forever home.

If you would like to adopt Olaf, you can find him at the Laredo Animal Care Services Shelter.

For more information, you can call (956) 625-1860.

