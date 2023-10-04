RGISC and Clean Air Coalition to discuss effects of ethylene oxide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and Clean Air Laredo Coalition are looking for residents who may have been affected by long-term exposure to ethylene oxide emissions.

In preparation for an upcoming state hearing, there will be a neighborhood meeting where residents are being asked to share how they have been affected by the air pollutant as well as their concerns.

The public’s feedback will help TCEQ understand the impact the toxin has had on the Laredo community.

The meeting will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Barbara Fasken Rec Center located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive.

TCEQ will also be hosting a town hall meeting on October 17 at TAMIU regarding Midwest Sterilization’s permit renewal.

