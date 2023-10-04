Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Miguel Angel Tuñon, whose trial commenced this week on Monday, Oct. 2, was confirmed dead by the district attorney Wednesday morning.

Details of the circumstances surrounding his death are light as well as the court proceedings that were scheduled for Wednesday.

The case dates back to October 2019 when Tuñon was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a family member.

This week, his trial commenced in the 341st District Court.

The first two days of the trial began with police investigators testifying on evidence seized on Tuñon’s digital devices, Tuñon’s ex-wife taking the stand, a therapist who counseled one of the victims, and testimony by two of the alleged victims in question.

For a full recap on the second day, you can click here.

This is a developing story.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.