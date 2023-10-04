Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition to hold conference at TAMIU Thursday

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Several local agencies are banding together for an annual conference that seeks to tackle domestic violence in our community.

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting its annual conference to discuss some of the many types of domestic violence as well as some of the services available to help victims.

The event will include various guest speakers who will discuss the different stages of life, so people can see that domestic violence can affect people of all ages.

In a day of social media and technology usage, Thelma Arambula with Casa de Misericordia says it’s important to teach our youth some of the ways these devices can be used to cause harm.

“So especially during the preteen years and the teen years, we need to start talking to them about what a healthy relationship looks like,” said Arambula. “We need to start providing them the skills to learn how to manage their emotions, their feelings, how to have healthy communication with people and partners and just people in general., so starting young, prevention is something we need to keep working on to spread awareness.”

The 27th annual Domestic Violence Conference is taking place Thursday, Oct. 5 at TAMIU from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call 956-712-9591.

