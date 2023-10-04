Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition to hold conference at TAMIU Thursday

County to hold domestic violence proclamation
County to hold domestic violence proclamation(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Several local agencies are banding together for an annual conference that seeks to tackle domestic violence in our community.

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting its annual conference to discuss some of the many types of domestic violence as well as some of the services available to help victims.

The event will include various guest speakers who will discuss the different stages of life, so people can see that domestic violence can affect people of all ages.

In a day of social media and technology usage, Thelma Arambula with Casa de Misericordia says it’s important to teach our youth some of the ways these devices can be used to cause harm.

“So especially during the preteen years and the teen years, we need to start talking to them about what a healthy relationship looks like,” said Arambula. “We need to start providing them the skills to learn how to manage their emotions, their feelings, how to have healthy communication with people and partners and just people in general., so starting young, prevention is something we need to keep working on to spread awareness.”

The 27th annual Domestic Violence Conference is taking place Thursday, Oct. 5 at TAMIU from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call 956-712-9591.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney
Congressman Cuellar confident that deal will pass despite changes
Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed men in Washington D.C.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney
Pet of the Week: Olaf
Pet of the Week: Olaf
Laredoans take part in National Night Out event
Laredoans take part in National Night Out event
6a newscast recording
Laredoans take part in National Night Out event