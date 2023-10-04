Webb County Heritage Foundation to hold Movies on the Patio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that October is in full swing, the Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting cinema fans to watch some classic horror films on the patio.

Every year, the Webb County Heritage Foundation takes part in the spooky season with a slew of activities including its ‘Movies on the Patio’ events.

Attendees get a chance to watch classic horror films under the night sky with some food and beverages.

This year, the heritage foundation is showing two movies.

The first film screening will be of Dracula on Oct. 6 and then on Friday, Oct. 13, they will screen The Mummy’s Tomb.

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. on the patio of the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum.

It’s free and open to the public.

