Divine Mercy to hold annual Jamaica

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to take part in a fall Jamaica.

Divine Mercy Catholic Church is a place of worship where hundreds of families attend mass as well as catechism classes.

This Sunday, the church will be hosting a Jamacia where the whole community is invited to enjoy the games, music and food.

There will also be a raffle where participants can walk away with a $3,000 gift card.

The Jamaica takes place Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Church at 9350 Amber Avenue.

