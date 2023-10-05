Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Here comes the rain!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After days of praying for rain, things are starting to look very dark and gloomy outside in south Texas.

Parts of Laredo-Webb County are already seeing some showers specifically in north Laredo, as well as the outskirts of town near the mile marker 12.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with caution.

No word on any flood advisories right now.

We are expecting these chances of rain to continue into Thursday evening and Friday morning.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney, charges dismissed
Man found dead inside vehicle in central Laredo, police say
Laredo Police investigate suspected overdose death inside van
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
19-year-old shot and killed in central Laredo
Rachel and Michelle
Daughters who testified in sexual assault trial against father speak out
Miguel Tuñón
Miguel Angel Tuñon Trial: Day 2

Latest News

Here comes the rain!
A cold front with numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected today.
A cold front with numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected today.
A cold front with numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected today.
Warm with showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Then Rain, Cooler Thursday Night/Friday