Laredo airport to welcome runners for the annual Runway Run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a unique event, participants can race on the very runways used by commercial aircraft at the Laredo International Airport. The third annual Runway Run 5K & 1K is set to take place on Saturday, October 7, at 8 a.m.

The event will be held at the old airport terminal located at 4805 Maher Avenue. As participants race along the airport’s runways, they will be able to see commercial and general aviation aircraft taking off and landing, providing a thrilling backdrop to their run.

However, participants must keep a few important guidelines in mind. No strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets will be allowed on the runway to ensure the safety of all involved. Additionally, selfie sticks are prohibited on the runway.

Upon crossing the finish line, runners will have the chance to win some exciting door prizes. Nora May, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Superintendent, shared details about the enticing rewards awaiting participants. “There are two plane tickets to Las Vegas for the winners, plus we have medals or prizes for each category also from 16 all the way to 70+,” she explained.

The non-refundable registration fees are $35 for early registration and $45 on the day of the event for the 5K. For the 1K run, the fees are $10 for early registration and $15 on the event day.

For more information and registration, you can contact 956-729-4608.

