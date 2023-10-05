Laredo community meets to address ethylene oxide concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents of Laredo were invited to voice their concerns and share their experiences regarding long-term exposure to ethylene oxide emissions during a neighborhood meeting held at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center on Wednesday evening, October 4.

The event was organized by the Rio Grande International Study Center and the Clean Air Laredo Coalition in anticipation of an upcoming state hearing addressing the issue. The gathering aimed to provide a platform for individuals who may have been affected by the air pollutant, as well as those with concerns about potential future consequences, to voice their opinions and concerns.

One concerned resident, Lucy De Leon, a resident of Wolf Creek, expressed her uncertainty about the immediate effects of ethylene oxide exposure due to the overshadowing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized the importance of addressing the issue for the sake of her family’s health and the well-being of her community. “Well, with all the COVID issues, we don’t know. At this point, we don’t know if this is affecting us or not, but in the future, things are gonna show up, you know. So far, we feel healthy, but we’re worried about the consequences this will have in the future because we have our daughter, we have our in-laws, around the house. All of us live in this neighborhood, a lot of friends. It worries you, you know, because of the family and the consequences of the future only,” De Leon said.

The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Clean Air Laredo Coalition emphasized that the public’s feedback and stories shared during the meeting would play a vital role in helping the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) better understand the impact of ethylene oxide exposure on the Laredo community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.