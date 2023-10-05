Laredo ISD addresses lockdown scare at Cigarroa Middle School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) has confirmed a reported lockdown incident that happened earlier this afternoon at Cigarroa Middle School on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the school district, the incident was determined to be a false alarm following an investigation by the LISD Police Department and campus administration, which resulted in the lockdown being lifted shortly thereafter.

In a statement issued by the Laredo ISD, the district emphasized its dedication to taking all potential threats seriously, placing Cigarroa Middle School on a brief “secure” status out of an abundance of caution.

Laredo ISD wants to remind the public that any and all reports posing threats to students and staff will be treated with the utmost seriousness. The school district also emphasized that such incidents will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible for false reports will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

No other details were given regarding the false threat.

