Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police have taken to social media to advise the public about any urgent details that have come about as a result of the rain.

So far, they reported a major accident on I-35 near exit 9.

They say a bobtail had rolled over in the southbound lanes. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

That was reported just after 1 p.m.

There were also accidents reported in the 3100 block of Highway 359 by Smith Street as well as one by Lomas Del Sur along Zapata Highway.

They also reported flooding in parts of town not long afterward before 2 p.m.

Rising water had also been seen over on Sara Road and Amparan.

Police have also set up barriers by San Dario and Shiloh.

Laredo Police are advising motorists to obey all traffic signs and to refrain from moving or going around the barricades.

