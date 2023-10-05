Laredo police share more details on the city’s fifth homicide, including victim’s criminal history

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are releasing more details on the victim involved in the fifth homicide of the year.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Michael Torres Jr., had a prior criminal history, according to Laredo police.

Before this Tuesday’s early-morning shooting, Torres was involved in a separate April shooting where he was identified as the suspect who shot at two other people.

Torres was subsequently arrested in May in connection to that case.

Laredo police say they are treating that shooting and what happened on Tuesday as two separate cases.

The police chief says they are employing a plan of action to keep high-risk areas of the city safe.

Chief Miguel Rodriguez Jr. told us, “We’re working very aggressively to bring those persons involved to justice and making sure this doesn’t happen again. We’re also deploying additional resources to the areas of concern and that not only includes the areas of Stewart but also the area of Travis. So you’re going to see us a lot more in those areas and a lot of assets are going to be put into--and a lot of effort--so we can reduce the number of shots fired calls and aggressive acts.”

Laredo police say there is more information not being made public to keep the integrity of the case intact.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.