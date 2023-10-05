LISD releases students at Tarver Elementary

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An electrical issue has prompted LISD to dismiss its students at one elementary school.

According to a statement from LISD, Tarver Elementary School will have an early dismissal due to possible electrical issues.

While the issues are expected to be resolved within the next several hours, the district has decided to release the students at 11 a.m.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Tarver Elementary School will resume on Friday, Oct. 6, at their regularly scheduled time.

