Local agencies take part in annual Domestic Violence conference
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - One in three women can experience domestic violence as well as one in four men.

In an effort to shed light on the different types of domestic violence, several local agencies gathered at the TAMIU Student Center Ballroom Thursday morning for an annual event that aims to put a stop to it.

For the past 27 years, the Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition has been spearheading the domestic violence conference to reduce the number of cases in our region.

Thelma Arambula, the child and youth program manager for Casa de Misericordia says domestic violence can affect people of all ages and genders.

“October is domestic violence awareness month and it’s important for us to create awareness about what it is, what it looks like and just updating the different laws and information that’s available regarding domestic violence,” said Arambula.

During today’s event, speakers from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Council of Family Violence and Casa de Misercorida all took part in the event to shed light on all aspects of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, you can call 956-712-9591.

